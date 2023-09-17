Jake Rogers' solo homer (18)
Jake Rogers launches a solo homer to left field in the top of the 2nd inning to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
The embattled head coach found himself in hot water earlier this week after a report that he made some players uncomfortable with his phone sharing exercise.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadephia's Bryce Harper was ejected for throwing his bat in frustration after he struck out in the third inning Friday night at St. Louis. Zack Thompson fanned Harper on a slow curveball to end the third. Harper hurled his bat from the batter's box up the third-base line in foul territory. It landed about 75 feet away, in front of the Phillies' dugout. Plate umpire Alex Tosi ejected Harper after the bat toss, and Harper yelled at Tosi before leaving the field. The Phillies we
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was released from Allegheny General Hospital after taking a line drive to the face, and New York placed him on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday. The 28-year-old was struck by a 100.6 mph liner from Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning of a 7-5 win on Friday. With two runners on, Misiewicz couldn’t get his glove up in time for an attempted catch. The left-hander was treated by medical personnel while down for several minut
TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left Saturday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays after eight innings after being struck by multiple foul tips. Baker needed attention from Toronto’s trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner’s at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment. “You hate seeing an umpire get hurt like that,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “Jordan took a beating today.”
TORONTO — Whit Merrifield's RBI single in the 13th inning gave the Blue Jays a badly needed 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to keep Toronto's playoff hopes alive. Rafael Devers had a two-run homer in the sixth inning to back Chris Sale's superb start for Boston (74-75). Pablo Reyes had an RBI single in the 12th inning. Sale flirted with a no-hitter, but ultimately allowed a run on two hits, striking out 10 over six innings. Relievers Josh Winckowski, Brennan Bernardino, Chris Martin
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
Russell’s bid for victory ended in the wall on the last lap with only nine corners left.
The MMA community had a lot of opinions about the scoring in the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko title rematch at Noche UFC.
The NHL's next generational prospect hasn't even suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks in a regular season game, but he's already turning heads.
Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th at the second round in March.
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
Murray defeated Leandro Riedi in a three-hour epic at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
The netminder revealed that struggles with OCD led to him seeking professional help, and eventually joining the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
The ageless wonder announced that he'll once again suit up at the pro-level, playing a seventh straight season for his hometown Kladno Knights.
