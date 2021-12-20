JAKE PAUL VIOLENTLY KNOCKS OUT TYRON WOODLEY IN A "KO OF THE YEAR" CANDIDATE
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jake Paul puts an emphatic end to his rivalry with Tyron Woodley and calls out a slew of other potential opponents
Jake Paul puts an emphatic end to his rivalry with Tyron Woodley and calls out a slew of other potential opponents
It's looking almost certain that the best hockey players in the world won't be at the Olympics once again as COVID has obliterated the NHL schedule.
The Raptors are set to ink G-Leaguers Juwan Morgan and Brandon Goodwin to 10-day contracts via the NBA's new hardship provision.
Desperate times call for desperate measures and this week every manager will be crawling to the waiver wire to get their hands on, well, basically anybody.
Rafa's comeback from injury has hit a snag.
Much like the rest of the world, the NHL is dealing with issues caused by COVID-19.
The WTA says it remains concerned about Peng Shuai's "well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion," even after she denied making sexual assault allegations.
Auburn's Jabari Smith has been phenomenal early in the season and is a serious contender for the top spot along with Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren.
He certainly wasn't saying 'Merry Christmas,' that's for sure.
If you're still alive in the championship bracket, Andy Behrens reveals the Week 16 priority pickups who can keep your playoff run going.
For some Eagles' fans, the postponement of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team made for spoiled plans and a financial hit.
In seven days, the Cardinals' season has taken a big downturn.
Mason Geertsen gave some polite advice to Tyler Bertuzzi after a scuffle.
Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks was a frightening scene for all involved.
Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary looking injury on Sunday, but is 'doing well' following his release from the hospital.
A common minor-hockey scenario will play out at the NHL level with Paul Maurice's replacement, Dave Lowry, coaching Adam Lowry on the Winnipeg Jets.
Trevor Zegras has started a movement.
A Jaguars fan ran onto the field during a Jacksonville touchdown drive. Not a great idea.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will call plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Desai tested positive last week, as did offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. It was unclear if Lazor or Tabor would work the game. The Bears said Saturday quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo would serve as offensive coordinator if Lazor is out, and assistant special teams coordinator Brian Ginn would fill in for Tabo
Daniel Jones threw 10 touchdowns in 11 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When the New Orleans Saints gathered Monday to review footage of their stunning shutout victory at Tampa Bay, defensive coordinator and acting head coach Dennis Allen offered players his thoughts on keeping their extraordinary performance in perspective. “I just told the players ... that when you start paying too much attention to everybody that’s patting you on the back, the next thing you know, you’re going to turn around and there’ll be somebody that’s going to be kicking y