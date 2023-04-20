Jake Meyers' two-run double
Jake Meyers hits a two-run double to center field to give the Astros a 2-0 lead over the Blue Jays in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Robson said Vancouver baseball fans are "nervous" that the Vancouver Canadians are now owned by a company in New York. Robson, who called baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium starting in the 1950s, made the comments during a sponsorship announcement. "The Vancouver fans are a little bit nervous. They want this franchise to stay. We all hope the new owners will fully appreciate the great history of baseball in the City of Vancouver and this great ballpark that is
The Mets ace said he swore on his children's lives that he had only sweat and rosin on his hand.
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set more than a decade ago, but a recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Klepper goes after the GOP congressman for his widely derided stunt in New York City this week.
HOUSTON — Matt Chapman had a home run and a double to extend his hot start to the season and Chris Bassitt carried a shutout in the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night. Bassitt (2-2) held the Astros in check for 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five. The 34-year-old right-hander didn't allow a hit until José Abreu singled with two out in the fourth inning. The outing was a solid turnaround for Bassitt, who had
Toronto's playoff demons returned in droves to start Game 1 as the Leafs found themselves down 3-0 after 20 minutes, and the home crowd let them have it.
Brandon Belt's time with the Blue Jays got off to a rocky start, but the veteran slugger may finally be turning the corner.
Dave O'Brien's initial play-by-play of a walkoff hit by Alex Verdugo was as incorrect as you can get.
It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
LAS VEGAS — Jets forward Morgan Barron never had any doubt that he'd return to the ice after taking a skate to the face in the opener of Winnipeg's first-round series against Vegas on Tuesday night. He needed over 75 stitches after goaltender Laurent Brossoit's skate blade sliced him near his right eyebrow in the first period of Winnipeg's 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights. "It missed everything important and I had feeling and everything," Barron said. "So as long as they stitched me up well,
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
A dozen or so players from LIV Golf already decided to pass by not entering. Others who chose not to enter and who are well outside the top 100 in the world are Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Charl Schwartzel. Patrick Reed also did not file an entry, though he could be safe.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer was ejected from the New York Mets' game at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after umpires did a customary check of his glove before the bottom of the fourth inning. Scherzer was furious when tossed by umpire Phil Cuzzi following the inspection of his glove and a lengthy conversation that included plate umpire Dan Bellino, the crew chief. The 38-year-old right-hander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earli
Wrexham will return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years if they beat Boreham Wood on Saturday
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting will have a hearing on Wednesday for his illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak, the NHL department of player safety announced. The incident occurred with 4:20 remaining in the second period of Tuesday night's Game 1 of the first-round playoff series when Bunting clipped the unsuspecting Cernak in the head with his elbow in front of the Tampa Bay net. Cernak, who did not have the puck, fell backwards to the ice and need
One game has been played in every NHL playoff series. It's still very early, but some teams are already in a lot better shape than others.
Kay Hansen details traumatic ubringing "to inspire courage in someone who is, or once was, in a similar situation."
Ronaldo also escaped a red card from referee Michael Oliver after appearing to ‘chokeslam’ an opponent
“This conversation has gone on for years and years and years, and no one’s ever done anything.”
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down the subtle art of selling high in his latest trade analyzer.