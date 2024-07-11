Jake Meyers' RBI double
Jake Meyers doubles on a sharp fly ball to left field, driving in Jon Singleton to extend the Astros' lead to 2-0 in the 2nd
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Dalton Knecht had 20 points and nine rebounds.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
The two-time MVP had one of the best games of her career and continues to lead the Aces back into championship contention.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
In today's edition: Alcaraz chases history, the company that owns 35 baseball teams, Spain and Argentina advance, and more.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Prescott was photographed wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico.
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another.
Antetokounmpo was moved to tears when Greece qualified for the Olympics. Now he's bestowed with one of the highest honors in all of sports.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Passed over for the Ryder Cup team in 2023, Bradley will captain the squad in 2025.
Dan Hurley chose UConn over the NBA, and UConn is rewarding him handsomely.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
The Lakers didn't need a loan, but they did need to get below the second apron. LeBron James to the rescue.
LA ended its eight-game losing streak with the overtime win despite a 35-point, 12-rebound, six-block night from Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.