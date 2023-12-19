Jake LaRavia drills the trey

Yahoo Finance Video

According to Bloomberg report, Uber Eats (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH) have made changes to their respective apps to make it more difficult to tip drivers after a NYC wage law went into effect on December 4th. The new base rate is $17.96 an hour for the drivers, who are saying the tipping change could cause them to earn less in the long run. Yahoo Finance Anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the latest from this development and what it could mean for the companies and workers going forward. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.