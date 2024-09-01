Jake Fraley's solo home run (4)
Jake Fraley drills a solo home run to right field, putting the Reds on the board in the 2nd inning
Rob Carter managed to pull off a one-handed interception while doing a full barrel roll just before halftime of the Colonials’ matchup with Utah State on Saturday.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
An incident involving Cailtin Clark and the Sky got ugly. Again.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
The codes would have taken fans to a donation page for the school's NIL fund.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there will be any exciting postseason races in the final month of the season, which players on waivers could make a difference and if Mark Cuban has considered making an offer for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This is the first year Djokovic didn't win a Grand Slam since 2017.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
Johnson was playing his first game for the Tar Heels after transferring from Texas A&M.
After an impressive first-round upset over Jelena Ostapenko, Naomi Osaka fell to Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the US Open second round.
Week 1 is upon us and Thursday night offered up the first taste with a slate of 21 games.
The US Open will remain on ESPN for the foreseeable future, at no small expense.
Sanders starts his second season in Boulder with a team built in unconventional ways. Will it work?
Yahoo Sports is covering the Chiefs' attempt at an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title — and the league's attempt to stop it — from all angles. Up first: Nate Tice on Kansas City's unsung strength.
Judge can do it with his glove, too.
If you listen to one pod before you draft this may be the one. Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don give you one fantasy item you need to know for all 32 teams. The two whip around to every team in the NFL and share stats, storylines and the biggest fantasy questions facing every club in 2024.
Chase has been seeking a new contract and did not play in any preseason games.
In the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Scott Pianowski examines the wide receiver draft landscape.
The former NFL running back has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020.