Jake Cronenworth's RBI double
Jake Cronenworth cuts into the lead with an RBI double to right field
Jake Cronenworth cuts into the lead with an RBI double to right field
The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.
Vincent Goodwill and Jake Fischer talk about Team USA’s win over Serbia in men’s basketball and preview their upcoming game against South Sudan.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.
The United States cruised to a dominant victory in the team final on Tuesday, capturing gold and receiving praise from the sports world as a result.
After a disappointing silver in Tokyo, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Cary and Sunisa Lee put the USA on top of the world.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about all the trades that have gone done with less than 48 hours until the trade deadline, who’s next to make a deal and recap all the action from MLB this past weekend.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
In today's edition: Nadal vs. Djokovic (tune in now!), LeBron and KD lead Team USA, Marchand lives up to the hype, Chase Budinger spotlight, the colleges with the most Olympians, and more.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
In today's edition: Team USA men's basketball begins its gold medal quest, the Americans earn their first gold of Paris 2024, Simone Biles spotlight, the USWNT take the field again, and more.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
After falling down 3-0 in the second set, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz flew past Argentina’s Andrés Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez on Saturday.
Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Jake Fischer is joined by J.E. Skeets to go through the NBA news of the day and preview the 6 teams that pose the biggest challenge to Team USA at the Paris Olympics.
The Rays are receiving a trio of minor-league players in return for the former ALCS MVP.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.