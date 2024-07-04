Jake Bauers' RBI single
Jake Bauers lines an RBI single into right field, extending the Brewers' early lead to 2-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
Jake Bauers lines an RBI single into right field, extending the Brewers' early lead to 2-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
In an extra-long episode of No Cap Room, Jake and Dan discuss LeBron returning to the Lakers, Klay Thompson signing with the Mavericks, the Lauri Markkanen trade rumors and more.
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The American Outlaws and Barra 76 both released statements in the aftermath of the USMNT's Copa América exit. Public opinion is now clear that Berhalter must be replaced.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
The Marlins are moving on from Tim Anderson.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.