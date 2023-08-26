Jakarta Firefighters Battle Blaze on Board Cargo Ship

Firefighters in Jakarta, Indonesia, battled a blaze on board a cargo ship in the old harbor on Saturday, August 26.

Footage released by the firefighting service in Jakarta shows officials at the scene.

Thick, black smoke can be seen pouring out of the ship’s hull.

Firefighters said 15 units and 75 personnel were deployed to the fire, and that “cooling processes” were ongoing.

The cause of the fire had not been established, the firefighting service said. Credit: @humasjakfire via Storyful