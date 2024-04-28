Jaime Jaquez Jr. with a 2 Pt vs. Boston Celtics

Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
Remember that day when everyone thought Ohtani was on a jet from Anaheim to Toronto? Blue Jays fans certainly do.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-person climbing team fell 1,000 feet while ascending a mountain in Alaska’s Denali National Park on Thursday.
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
Erik Spoelstra doesn’t want credit for the Heat’s success, but he continues to be praised anyway.
Erik Jones was in agony the instant his Toyota slammed into the outside wall on a late wreck last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The 27-year-old Jones — as sturdy as NASCAR drivers come, having never missed a Cup race over seven-plus seasons — radioed to his team he was hurt. “I, I don’t, I don’t know if I’m alright,” Jones groaned.
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.
Dave Kitson is about to embark on a somewhat unexpected footballing journey. In July the former Reading, Stoke and Oxford striker is heading off to one of the most isolated places on earth: the tiny Micronesian state of Nauru. His role: to get the locals playing football. Which, given that the island boasts just one quarter-sized pitch and almost the entire landscape has been horribly scarred by a generation of phosphate mining, is likely to prove no easy task. Not to mention the fact that 70 pe
BMF winner Max Holloway believes Justin Gaethje should be credited with first knockdown of his UFC career.
The former NBA star included several pics of the Wade-Union family in the photo dump
Of the Williams sisters, ‘Challengers’ star Zendaya says, “I admire both of them so much”
TORONTO — William Nylander is poised to join the Stanley Cup chase. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday morning the team is preparing as if the star winger will suit up for Game 4 of Toronto's first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins after he sat out the first three contests with an undisclosed injury. Nylander, whose team trails Boston 2-1 in the best-of-seven Original Six matchup, scored 40 goals for the second consecutive campaign and added a career-high 98 points in 2