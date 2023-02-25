Jail death one year ago: Milwaukee officers charged
Two Milwaukee police officers facing felony charges in the death of a man at the police station in District Five.
Two Milwaukee police officers facing felony charges in the death of a man at the police station in District Five.
Jamie Dempsey told Liverpool Crown Court his mother Karen Dempsey called him a 'divvy' after he accidentally fatally stabbed her outside a pub in Kirkby.
The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.
Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.
Police say 27 suspects, including members of outlaw biker gangs, have been arrested following a joint investigation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a dozen firearms. The 13-month investigation into drug and gun smuggling, dubbed Project Coyote, involved Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as officers in Belleville, Toronto and Windsor. They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it. - OPP Chief Supt. Paul Mackey Three members of the Hells Angels and three member
A man suspected of killing a woman on Wednesday in Florida returned to the scene of the crime hours later and gunned down a television reporter and a nine-year-old girl, authorities said.
Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.
Jordan Godfrey and Brett Parker drove around in a stolen Ford Focus stopping random women in quick succession and asked them for directions in a bid to snatch them off the street.
Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.
Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil is to appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in the fatal stabbing of Breau in August 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, accor
York Regional Police have charged another man in connection with a 2021 attack on Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill. Hajtamiri, 37, remains missing after being abducted from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. There is a $100,000 reward available to anyone who can help locate her. Police have said Hajtamiri was forcibly taken from the home by three masked men dressed in fake police gear. Authorities recently released images of some potential suspects. Hajtamiri hasn't been
A cross-border romance turned tragic after Mulayam from India was arrested and Iqra deported.
Prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, obstruction and other counts against a Georgia jail detainee after video from security cameras showed him being beaten by sheriff's deputies who rushed into his cell. The decision to dismiss charges against 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs came several months after an investigation following the video's release in November led to the arrest of three Camden County deputies on battery charges in the jail beating. “When the video came out, it was abundantly clear that Mr. Hobbs was not the aggressor," Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney representing Hobbs, said Thursday.
Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years, effectively ensuring the former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Weinstein’s sentencing was held in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning, nearly two months after his Los Angeles trial concluded with a jury convicting him on three counts of […]
"I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up," said Donald Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death by a non-unanimous jury. "But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse."
Donald Dillbeck was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at Florida State Prison. He used his last words to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"They're nothing short of monsters for what they did," said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami. "Both of these defendants are evil individuals."
Lawyers to Republican witnesses in the investigation into 2020 election subversion are now trying to quash indictments.
(Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Ba
CALGARY — Police say a 36-year-old man is facing assault charges after an alleged hate-motivated attack earlier this year at a Calgary bus shelter. They say a woman was standing at the bus shelter on Jan. 13 when a man slapped her phone out of her grasp before biting her hand and yelling racist slurs at her. They say three bystanders helped the woman to safety and called police. Once on scene, police say officers found a suspect and took him into custody. Police say in a news release that the ca
Police in Texas charged a 26-year-old bartender for overserving a man who killed an off-duty detective and injured his family in a drunk-driving collision in late November 2021.Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes was killed when 26-year-old Dylan Molina ran a red light at an intersection in Fort Lake, and crashed into the police officer’s car, killing the detective and critically injuring his wife and two children.Moments after the crash, Molina tried to run away from the scene but was stopped and restrained by a Good Samaritan, local media reported.Molina pleaded guilty to all charges and on January 30, 2023, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Cervantes and 10 years each for intoxication assault in connection to the injuries to his family. Police added that Molina had a “blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.On February 3, the department said, the bartender, named Cala Richardson, turned herself in to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with one count of Sale to Certain Persons – a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail and a $4,000 fine.“During the investigation, detectives obtained evidence indicating the suspect was overserved by Richardson, who at the time was a bartender at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth. Additional evidence indicated Richardson’s server’s license was expired at the time she served the suspect,” the statement read.“Like most serious alcohol-related crashes, this case has devastated an entire family," said Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian. “Today’s arrest fulfills a commitment we made early on – and that was to fully investigate this senseless crime and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.Surveillance and dashcam footage newly released by the Lake Worth Police Department shows Molina inside the taco restaurant, and dashcam footage of the crash. Credit: Lake Worth Police Department via Storyful