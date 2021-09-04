Jahmai Jones' snowcone grab
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jahmai Jones secures a liner with a leaping snowcone grab on the edge of the grass to take a hit away from Andrew Velazquez, ending the 2nd
Jahmai Jones secures a liner with a leaping snowcone grab on the edge of the grass to take a hit away from Andrew Velazquez, ending the 2nd
Day 5 of the US Open saw some huge upsets. Which favorites will fall during Day 6?
Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.
A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.
18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Rene Fasel barely had time for a sigh of relief about the agreement to send NHL players to Beijing before his mind wandered to what's next for hockey at the Olympics. “There is a lot of work to come,” the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation said. “It's not over yet.” Most of the work is a waiting game with the hope that the NHL returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. The league and Players' Association can withdraw if the pandemic circumstances worsen. Fasel told
After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Bill Belichick was incorrect when he said a "high number" of vaccinated players were testing positive for COVID-19.
After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?
Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.
Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.
Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.
Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.
The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.
Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.
The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.
Junior Hoilett was 25 when he committed to play for Canada. Now 31, the attacking midfielder has become a fan favourite and important part of John Herdman's team. Hoilett helped turn the tide in Thursday's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with 63rd-ranked Honduras, introduced at halftime with Canada down 1-0. The veteran from Brampton, Ont., after a rapid-fire surge down the field featuring goalkeeper Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea and Alphonso Davies, drew the penalty that led to Cyle Larin's game-ty
Israel Crooks has two passions — art and chess. For now, his hope for life as a professional artist is a dream deferred. But playing chess is a reality he's brought to teens in Hamilton these past few weeks. On weekday afternoons, you'll find Crooks, his shade tents and his chess sets — one with pieces the size of small dogs — set up at the eastern end of the busy Victoria Park in the city's downtown. Crooks, 47, teaches a small group of neighbourhood kids what he calls "the most beautiful game
Lane Kiffin said there were no other positive tests on the team.
TORONTO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night to grab first place in the NL West. The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1. After both teams scored in the 10th,