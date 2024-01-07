Jaguars vs. Titans highlights Week 18

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the star tight end's chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. Kelce needed 16 yards to hit the milestone, which would have been the fourth-longest streak in NFL history regardless of position, but with the Chiefs (10-6) locked into the third seed in the AFC playoffs the team decided to play it safe. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-ti
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left for dead in mid-December, the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading back to the playoffs anyway. Pittsburgh clinched a wild-card spot Sunday when Tennessee upset Jacksonville, giving the Steelers (10-7) a playoff berth that seemed unlikely following a three-game skid that included losses to lowly Arizona and New England. Coach Mike Tomlin inserted third-stringer Mason Rudolph at quarterback after getting blown out at Indianapolis on Dec. 16, and Rudolph responded by helping Pitt
ZUG, Switzerland — Caitlin Kraemer scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships. Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 18. She surpassed Marie-Philip Poulin on Canada's under-18 women's team all-time scorers' list. "It was unexpected for sure. I didn’t even know about the record, to be honest," said Kraemer. "To even be mentioned in the same s
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw, sidelining the young center in the middle of an impressive rookie season. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago's long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blac
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
Tate Hughes, of Moncton, 'was the perfect definition of a little ray of sunshine,' according to his obituary. (Submitted by the Hughes family)Tate Hughes just turned five a couple weeks ago. But "Tater Tot," as he was affectionately known, managed to touch a lot of hearts in the greater Moncton area during that time, before he died suddenly Tuesday.Neil McGillis, a close family friend, says it could have been his big, blue eyes. Or maybe his little, button nose.But mostly, he thinks it was his "
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cameron Heyward figures the Pittsburgh Steelers can make some noise in the playoffs. They still need a little help to get in, but they've certainly done their part down the stretch. “Let us be dangerous,” said Heyward, the Pittsburgh defensive tackle. “We have a formula that’s working right now. Hopefully we can get some guys back in the fold. We’re not going to discount ourselves. We know we’ve got work to do, and looking forward to it.” Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown