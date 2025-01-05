Jaguars vs. Colts highlights Week 18
Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts during the 2024 NFL season.
Richardson said a MRI revealed "a disc thing" that "might be chronic."
“A blind person could see the red flags on this team.”
The final week of the NFL season is here.
The Raiders are currently projected to have the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft next spring.
Denver overcame three Bo Nix interceptions and capitalized on unforced Colts mistakes in a critical game for the AFC playoff race.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights the best (and worst) playoff schedules for receivers around the league.
We're tracking all the NFL coaching news after Week 18 and the playoff outlook heading into wild-card weekend.
If the Broncos win, they'll make the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50.
New England won its way out of the No. 1 draft pick, but fortunately for the Patriots that's not a season-breaker.
Von Miller and Mike Evans made a lot of money on Sunday. Baker Mayfield and DeAndre Hopkins, meanwhile, can also earn some bonus cash.
The NFC South title was in doubt until the second half of the early games.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde do a deep dive into the Rivals transfer portal rankings now that many of the top names are committed. They discuss expectations for top teams like LSU, Auburn, Texas Tech and more now that they've brought in some of the biggest transfers in college football.
Nabers became the Giants' single-season leader in catches despite uncertainty and upheaval at quarterback throughout the year.
The Commanders managed to pull out a win over the hobbled Cowboys.
The Browns will need a new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the 2025 season.
The Vikings purchased the seats on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket-holders.
Kawhi Leonard is still playing limited minutes, but the Clippers looked good in his return.
Derrick Rose still feels the love in Chicago.
Saturday night's game had some playoff implications for both teams.
The four teams of the AFC North came together for a Saturday doubleheader in Week 18. The result was a division title for the Baltimore Ravens and another day of hope for the Cincinnati Bengals