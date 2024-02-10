Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence assesses ways team can improve in 2024 'NFL Total Access'

Reuters

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, said on Friday that if re-elected he would reverse all the gun restrictions enacted by President Joe Biden. Speaking to thousands of supporters at an event organized by the National Rifle Association (NRA), Trump vowed to rescind a rule restricting sales of gun accessories known as pistol braces and other restrictions put in place by the Biden administration. "Every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated my very first week back in office, perhaps my first day," Trump said in a speech to thousands of supporters at the Great American Outdoor show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.