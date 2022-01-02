Jae'Sean Tate with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 01/01/2022
Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 01/01/2022
Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored shorthanded on the same penalty kill for their first goals of the season Saturday as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the Ottawa Senators.
Amid COVID outbreaks, attendance restrictions and game postponements, the NHL needed a win. And the Winter Classic delivered just that.
Members of the team were accused of not wearing masks, smoking and listening to rock music on full blast.
"Your instincts were right and that mole on the back of my neck was a malignant melanoma and thanks to your persistence and the quick work of our doctors, it is now gone."
While the two CFP semifinal games resulted in blowouts, there have been some truly excellent bowl games over the last few weeks.
Make that back-to-back buzzer-beaters for DeMar DeRozan.
John Isner beat Canada’s Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the United States an early 1-0 lead at the ATP Cup on Sunday.
Raptors fans haven't heard much from or about Dragic since he stepped away in November. Now, he's once again in the spotlight.
Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
"Happy new year, Dana White."
Noah Dobson scored 3:52 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
ESPN has a vested interest in star players playing in bowl games.
The hottest-ever New Year's Day in London saw Arsenal fans get heated after a meltdown against Manchester City.
No head coach wants to hear that his owner is 'embarrassed' by him.
Two more Montreal Canadiens players entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero. David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Kr
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored a season-high 27 points and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, rallied to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-116 on Saturday night. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson added 19 points apiece for the Clippers, who were coached for the second straight night by assistant Brian Shaw with coach Tyronn Lue in health and safety protocols. They were missing much more than their coach. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Nicolas B
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and
Corral returned to the sideline on crutches in the second quarter. His injury came hours after prominent ESPN analysts criticized players who opt out of bowl games.
Roman Reigns was going to try and defend his Universal Championship title against Brock Lesnar.