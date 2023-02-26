Jae Crowder with an assist vs the Phoenix Suns

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 02/26/2023
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
The Big 12 might be the deepest conference in men’s college basketball this season but on Saturday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 stole the show.
Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes
Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by
Jrue Holiday scored 33 points, Brook Lopez made a tiebreaking layup with 24.8 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Phoenix Suns 104-101 on Sunday for their 14th consecutive victory. This nationally televised game didn’t include Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. Durant has yet to appear in a game for the Suns and hasn’t played since Jan. 8 because of sprained right medial collateral ligament.
Boston Celtics (44-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (35-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Boston.The Knicks have gone 5-8 against division opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.8 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.The Celtics have gone 27-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Easter
Initially stunned by an injury to its best player, Notre Dame regrouped with impressive maturity and resolve to earn a conference title and provide Olivia Miles a welcome cheer-up. Miles, who leads the Irish with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime while diving for a loose ball.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points to lead New York to a 128-106 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night as the Knicks celebrated the golden anniversary of their 1972-73 NBA championship team. Six players scored in double figures for New York, which won its fifth straight. R.J. Barrett had 25 points and a season-high seven assists. Jalen Brunson added 20 points, Josh Hart scored 15 points, Immanuel Quickley added 13, and Mitchell Robinson finished with a double-double of 1
Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play in the Milwaukee Bucks' game Sunday against the Phoenix Suns because of what the team is describing as a bruised right quadriceps. Kevin Durant remains out for Phoenix because of a sprained right medial collateral ligament and hasn’t played since Jan. 8, when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday in the first quarter after team officials said he knocked knees with an opposing player.
Griner returned to the U.S. in December after being detained in Russia for 10 months.
The old Hillside High School building in Durham was a relic of the segregated South, but Daniel McLaurin is among those fighting to preserve in perpetuity the school’s record-setting basketball legacy.