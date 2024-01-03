Jaden Springer rises up and throws it down
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has stunned a Chinese reporter by responding to her in her own language.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
Cooper and Andy Cohen break out the booze after CNN lifts its New Year's Eve alcohol ban.
When Hypegolf spoke with Erica Malbon from Malbon Golf in September, the co-founder suggested that...
The University of Michigan alumnus shared his excitement about his former team's win on Instagram
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
Oddsmakers are favoring Conor McGregor to return to the win column in his comeback.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was on the edge of his seat as an assistant coach in the press box. The final of last year's world junior hockey championship saw Canada lead underdog Czechia 2-0 midway through the third period in Halifax before a pair of goals stunned the hosts. The Canadians reset, kept their nerve and scored in overtime to secure a second straight gold medal. Now in the top job, Letang knows just how close that team came to settling for silver. "We remember the good side," Ca
TORONTO — RJ Barrett woke up in an Indianapolis hotel room, ready to play the Pacers with the New York Knicks. But when he checked his phone he thought he was still dreaming because he'd been traded to his hometown Toronto Raptors. "My initial reaction was like, 'what's going on?' I just woke up to it," said a smiling Barrett. "I was immediately happy. "I grew up a Raptors fan all my life. So to come here and put this jersey on, it's going to be great." Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., and guard
The Bears could land an even bigger haul for the No. 1 pick this year, according to ESPN.
TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team. The six-team PWHL, which opened with Toronto hosting New York, modelled its rule book on the NHL's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's. But the women's league adopted a unique rule interpretation after experimenting with it during December's pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. If a team serving a minor penal
Jerod Mayo, who could be selected as Bill Belichick's successor as Patriots head coach, said the timing of the report was "a little bit weird."
TORONTO — The Scotiabank Arena crowd was almost as loud as it was in 2019 when the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship. This time though, it was to welcome RJ Barrett back to his hometown. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points as the new-look Raptors held off the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday in the Toronto debuts of Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Barrett finished with 19 point and nine rebounds two days after he and Quickley were traded to the Raptors from the New York Knicks. Barrett, wh
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
Coaches at the eastern Ontario ski club where Riley Cotter learned to race typically discourage photos during practice because it can distract from training, past club president Brian Ivay says.But last Wednesday at the Calabogie Ski Racing Club was an exception.Ivay made some members of the club's U18 group — including Cotter, who would have turned 18 in March — pose for a photo on the slopes that afternoon.The photo captured the young athlete in his element, among friends. It's also one of the
While the decision to return the ball from the end zone was questionable, it didn’t end up costing the Chiefs.
Aaron Jones took a shot to the face as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings had a postgame fight.
The New York Jets are waiving running back Dalvin Cook before the final game of the season, according to Cook's agents LAA Sports & Entertainment. The 28-year-old Cook had a disappointing tenure with the Jets, who signed the four-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal worth $7 million — including $5.8 million guaranteed — during the summer. NFL Network first reported Tuesday that the sides mutually agreed to part ways, citing Cook’s agents, who confirmed the move to The Associated Press. Coo