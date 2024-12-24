Jaden McDaniels throws it down!

Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Burrow's 37th touchdown pass was one of the best of his season.
Washington is 10-5 for the first time since 1991 and Philadelphia is left with some questions.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
The record had stood since the first weekend of the four-team playoff in 2015.
In a world with so many opt-outs and coaching changes, the future of the bowl structure remains a murky and uncertain topic. But the future sites of playoff games? This weekend may show us that they belong on campus.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Kevin O'Connor & Tom Haberstroh react to Milwaukee's double-digit win over Oklahoma City to clinch the 2nd NBA Cup, worries about OKC's shooting, the Bucks not celebrating their win & declining NBA television ratings.
Several key players have us scratching our heads this week. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts makes a call.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!
The winner gets to face undefeated Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
The new College Football Playoff is here.