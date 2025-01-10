Jaden McDaniels finishes through contact

Rashada played at Arizona State in 2023 after signing with Florida and filed a lawsuit against UF coach Billy Napier and a booster in May.
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
This isn’t a criticism of Antonio Pierce's firing. It is a condemnation of the process that created this juncture. And now fans are led to believe that maybe Tom Brady might resolve all problems?
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Is Love really in jeopardy of sitting Sunday, or is this just subterfuge from the Packers ahead of a playoff game?
The Raiders have had nine head coaches, counting interims, over the past 15 seasons. They'll be on their 10th in 16 seasons in 2025.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
Grier also said that Hill did not backtrack on his Sunday comments. Hill, meanwhile, switched his social media avatar to a picture of himself in Dolphins gear.
The Dolphins’ playoff hopes needed two things this weekend. They got neither.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the week ahead: pickups, schedule advice and much more.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Matsuyama's record, TGL’s debut, Morikawa’s struggles, and is Tour Championship match play on the way?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?
Ja'Marr Chase is the first wide receiver since Cooper Kupp to bring home the triple crown.
Watson and Love both suffered injuries against the Bears as Green Bay sought to improve its playoff seeding.