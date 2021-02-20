Jaden McDaniels with a block vs the Toronto Raptors
Without any juice left in their legs, the Raptors managed to throw the final blow versus the T-Wolves and reach .500 for the first time all season.
Jesse Puljujarvi added his fifth goal in his last seven games for Edmonton and goaltender Mike Smith turned away 20 shots for his second straight win.
Joel Embiid dropped 50 points and added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance to lead the 76ers to a win over the Bulls.
Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada provide a picturesque outdoor arena that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend.
Kellen Winslow II agreed to a new plea deal Friday.
Is there going to be anyone in Atlanta that wants to participate in this year's All-Star Game?
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
The trouble with the Buffalo Sabres’ sudden inability to score has more to do with players’ heads than hands, as far as head coach Ralph Krueger is concerned.
General manager Ross Atkins can't wait to see slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s busy off-season translate on the baseball field this year for the Toronto Blue Jays.
"To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."
MacKenzie Blackwood's the real deal, Joel Eriksson Ek is forever undervalued, and eight other fantasy hockey takeaways from the week that was.
Johnny Damon was pulled over at 8:15 a.m. Friday, police said.
"We are preparing to open the MLS regular season in Florida, just finalizing our location," team president Bill Manning said in a text to The Canadian Press.
Terence Davis faced seven counts, including two charges of assault in the third degree and one count of child endangerment, stemming from an incident in a New York hotel room last October.
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, reserve Lou Williams had 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers edged Utah 116-112 on Friday night, snapping the Jazz's nine-game winning streak. The Clippers avenged an 18-point loss to Utah two nights earlier, when starters Leonard, Paul George and Nicolas Batum were sidelined. George had 15 points in his return from a seven-game absence with an injured toe. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 of his 35 points in the second half for the NBA-leading Jazz, who lost for just the second time in their last 22 games. Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 points, reserve Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Rudy Gobert had 15 rebounds as Utah fell to 24-6. The Clippers got timely 3-pointers from Marcus Morris and Patrick Beverley, who made two apiece in the fourth. Beverley's consecutive long-range baskets pushed their lead to 107-94 and finished off a 20-10 run. The Jazz weren't done yet. They closed to 112-110 on consecutive 3-pointers by Mitchell. Beverley and Leonard combined to make four straight free throws that kept the Clippers ahead 116-110. George fouled Mitchell on a 3-point attempt, and Mitchell made the first two with 2 seconds to go. He deliberately missed the third and Royce O'Neale grabbed the offensive rebound but missed at the buzzer. The Clippers led by 15 points in the second quarter and were up by 10 early in the third only to see the Jazz tie it up. Mitchell scored 12 of Utah's first 15 points, including seven in a row. Neither team led by more than five points the rest of the third. Leonard, who returned after missing three games with a bruised leg, carried the Clippers with 14 points in the quarter after having just 12 in the first half. His pair of free throws sent Los Angeles into the fourth leading 79-75. TIP-INS Jazz: Mike Conley finished with 16 points in his return after missing six games. ... They are 2-1 against LA this season. ... Fell to 11-4 on the road. Clippers: Leonard was selected as a starter for the West in next month's All-Star Game in Atlanta. It will be his fifth career appearance, having been a starter each time. Last year, he was named MVP, scoring 30 points in the West's win. UP NEXT Jazz: Host Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Clippers: Host Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — Laurent Brossoit earned his first shutout in more than two years Friday, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (10-6-1) on a first-period breakaway and Mason Appleton added an empty-netter. Brossoit had 29 saves for Winnipeg to collect the second shutout of his career. His first came on Dec. 22, 2018 in a 1-0 win over the Canucks in Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 29-of-30 shots for the Canucks (8-12-1) on Friday. Vancouver was 0-for-2 with the man advantage, while Winnipeg couldn’t convert on either of its two power plays. The Canucks pulled Demko with 2:33 left on the game clock, but Vancouver couldn't get a puck past Brossoit to force overtime. Instead, Appleton forced a giveaway at the Canucks blue line and drove the puck into the empty net to seal the score at 2-0, despite having Vancouver's Elias Pettersson draped all over him. A skirmish between Winnipeg's Derek Forbort and Vancouver's Nils Hoglander erupted into a pileup with 41 seconds left on the clock. Players from each side paired off as their teammates jeered from the benches off before officials could intervene. Scheifele's goal followed a misstep by the Vancouver defence, where the puck bounced through the feet of Alex Edler at the Canucks blue line. Scheifele chased it down for a breakaway, putting a back-handed shot past Demko to open the scoring 7:25 into the game. The goal extended the Winnipeg centreman's point streak to nine games. He has six goals and seven assists since Feb. 1, when he tallied a goal and an assist in the Jets' 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames. Demko held his team in Friday's game with a series of clutch saves. One of his best on the night came late in the first frame when the Vancouver netminder snatched a speeding puck out of mid air to rob Kyle Connor of a power-play goal. He stopped Winnipeg from taking a 2-0 lead into the second intermission, too, after a battle in front of the Canucks net with just seconds left on the clock. Players from both sides chopped away in the crease until the whistle blew. Scheifele pointed and yelled, believing the puck had crossed the goal line before Demko squeezed it in his pads. The no-goal call went to review but a second look affirmed the decision on the ice. Brossoit also faced some tough tests in the second frame. Midway through the period, Vancouver defenceman Nate Schmidt went 1-on-1 with the goalie on a breakaway. Brossoit stopped the initial blast, but couldn't control the rebound. The puck bounced backwards into the crease, with the goalie falling on it just in time to stop it from crossing the goal line. The teams will battle again in Vancouver on Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson picked up where she left off at the Canadian women's curling championship. The defending champion kicked off curling bubble play at the Markin MacPhail Centre on Friday night with a comfortable 7-3 victory over wild-card entry Mackenzie Zacharias. It was Einarson's first competitive appearance in about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I played a runback on my first (throw). I was just hoping to make contact." she said with a laugh. With cardboard fan cutouts occupying the first few rows at the spectator-free venue, the preliminary round kicked off with a four-game schedule as elite domestic curling returned after a long absence. "It feels amazing out there," Einarson said. "It's quiet, that's for sure. I don't think I'll lose my voice this week." Einarson won the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., but did not play at the world women's championship last March after it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Only a handful of bonspiels were completed over the last year. A few provincial/territorial championships were played in recent weeks but many teams were invited to the Hearts by their respective associations. In other Draw 1 games, Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories dropped an 8-7 decision to Krysta Burns of Northern Ontario. Alberta's Laura Walker beat Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers 10-5 and wild-card entry Beth Peterson dumped Yukon's Laura Eby 10-2. "It felt nice to get our feet underneath us for sure," Peterson said. The event will be the season debut for several players as travel restrictions, COVID-19 concerns and club closures have stymied the regular calendar. Modified rules and adjustments were made in parts of the country when the sport returned this season but regular play -- two sweepers could be used, for example -- was in effect Friday night. Team alternates, coaches and game umpires wore face masks near team benches. Many players wore masks during practice sessions but took them off for game action. Many curling traditions at this annual event have been eschewed for the 2021 competition. So there was no opening ceremony, no bagpipes and no post-game handshakes. One noticeable change was that electronic hog-line sensors on the stone handles were not used due to equipment delays as a result of the pandemic. The honour system was in effect and officials can observe the hog line if requested, Curling Canada said. Curlers will be shuttled between the hotel and venue to maintain the bubble setup. Players have had three recent COVID-19 tests and another round of testing is set for the next few days. Einarson's Manitoba-based team held the No. 1 spot in the country when the national ranking system was paused at the end of last season. She was in full control against Zacharias, a 2020 world junior champion, who picked up the second of three wild-card entries in the expanded 18-team field. Three draws were scheduled for Saturday. Round-robin play will continue within the nine-team pools through Thursday night. The championship pool begins Feb. 26 and a three-team playoff setup will lead to the final on Feb. 28. The winner will earn a berth in the Olympic Trials in November and return as Team Canada at the 2022 Hearts. Normally the champion would also represent Canada at the world women's championship. However, the late March event in Switzerland - which was to serve as the main Olympic qualifier - was recently cancelled. The World Curling Federation is expected to create a replacement event for early autumn next season. If that's the case, Canadian representatives will be determined at a later date and the national champions would be "factored into" the decision. The March 5-14 Tim Hortons Brier will be next up in the bubble. In all, six competitions will be held in the hub environment through late April. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. The Canadian Press
Get this man in the dunk contest.
MINNEAPOLIS — Norman Powell scored a season-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 86-81 on Friday night, closing the game with an 11-0 run. Toronto earned its third straight win. Fred VanVleet had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Pascal Siakam added 10 points and nine boards. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley scored 13 and Jordan McLaughlin had 11. Minnesota dropped its third in a row since winning at Toronto on Sunday. In that victory over the Raptors, the Timberwolves overcame a four-point halftime deficit with a 37-point blitz in the third quarter. On Friday, they made a comeback that was even more dramatic. After trailing by as many as 19, the Wolves clawed their way back into the game with a 16-0 run midway through the third quarter. Jake Layman had a dunk and a 3-pointer during the stretch, which tied the game at 57. Rookie Anthony Edwards added a long jumper and a vicious dunk as part of a three-point play, helping Minnesota to a 64-58 lead heading into the fourth. Minnesota led 81-75 with 3:30 to play when Toronto took over. VanVleet hit a pair of free throws, Powell scored on a transition layup, and Siakam threw down a tying dunk. On Minnesota’s next possession, Towns was called for a moving screen, and on the other end, Davis hit his third 3-pointer of the quarter to make it 84-81 with 30 seconds to play. The Wolves had a chance to tie it, but Beasley’s 3-pointer was short, and Davis hit two free throws for Toronto. Playing a second straight game without point guard Kyle Lowry (sprained thumb), the Raptors dominated the first half, thanks in part to Minnesota’s cold shooting. At one point the Wolves missed 18 straight 3-pointers before hitting their last two of the second quarter to finish the half 3 for 22 from behind the arc. TIP-INS Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse said he didn’t anticipate an extended absence for Lowry, who is averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 assists per game. ... Forward Patrick McCaw was available for the first time in 11 months after recovering from surgery to remove a benign mass from his leg. He entered the game midway through the second quarter, receiving a standing ovation from his teammates on the bench. Timberwolves: Layman, who started Minnesota’s first three games of the season, had seen his playing time dry up of late. He got off the bench for the first time in the six games, finishing with eight points in 13 minutes. UP NEXT The Raptors return to their temporary home in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday for the first of two straight against the 76ers. The teams will meet again Tuesday, also at Amalie Arena. The Timberwolves travel to New York to take on the Knicks on Sunday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Donnelly, The Associated Press