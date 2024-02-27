Jaden Ivey with the hoop & harm
Jaden Ivey with the hoop & harm, 02/26/2024
J.K. Rowling criticized Sky News on X (formerly Twitter) after the British television news channel posted a story about a 26-year-old being jailed for murder and referred to her as a “woman” and not a transgender woman. Scarlet Blake was found guilty last week of murdering a man four months after she live-streamed a video …
"So, I contacted the teacher and asked her why this happened, and she said with a nasty attitude, 'Well the girl had nothing left, so I was not going to let her go without, it's not fair.'"
Florence Pugh wore the most stunning backless, underboob-baring silver gown to the Dune: Part Two premiere, and she looked unreal.
"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel," a rep for Swift tells PEOPLE in a statement
Dr. Phil McGraw appeared on The View Monday as part of the press tour for his upcoming book and primetime show, but a sudden segue into the topic of COVID and its effects on school children caught the hosts entirely by surprise. The puzzling exchange began after Sara Haines asked the TV personality a question …
The video shows testing of the aircraft launch system on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy, the Navy's second Ford-class supercarrier.
Reuters/ Sergei Savostyanov/ SputnikAn opposition official in Transnistria, the Kremlin-backed breakaway region in Moldova, has warned that the pro-separatist government will be holding an extraordinary session of congress to formally request Russian annexation this week. “A request should be voiced, on behalf of citizens living on the Left Bank, to Russia, to accept Transnistria into the Russian Federation, and on February 29, Putin will announce this in his address,” Chorba said in a post on s
The 21-year-old son of former England football captain David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham had been dating the model since 2019.
An Ottawa-area woman says she's at risk of losing her home, alleging that a dispute with a contractor — now charged with fraud — left her close to $140,000 out of pocket in building costs alone.Carol Richenhaller sold her house during the pandemic to purchase a small hobby farm in Beckwith Township in eastern Ontario, partly because of the positive impact spending time with horses would have on her daughter's mental health. It was a bit of an adventure, selling an income property she planned to
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesOn the heels of the death of Russia’s main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, swirling questions remain as to who will now lead the Russian opposition.His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who had typically avoided the spotlight and interviews, has already come bursting onto the scene, announcing that she would continue Navalny’s fight.“I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny,” she said in a video posted to social media. “And I call on you
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
Yeah, I'd be out of there.
Actor wore a custom-made Versace look to the 2024 SAG Awards
Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director under President Trump, said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s strong showing in South Carolina on Saturday should serve as a “five-alarm fire” to the GOP. On Saturday, Trump won the South Carolina primary by about 20 points, leading Haley 59.8 percent to 39.5 percent, according to The…
Scarlet Blake, 26, singled out Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford in July 2021, before brutally attacking him
Jonathan Turley said that recent legal troubles for the Bidens may be ‘something of a family trait acquired through generations of natural selection’
‘My daughter wanted to contribute, so she made me a bag’
Ex-CIA chief of Russia operations Steve Hall said Sunday he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is proving to his doubters that he was right to expect the United States to lose its “nerve” and eventually stop aiding Ukraine as Russia presses forward in its war. “This has been a very good couple of weeks for…
Footage appears to show Ukraine's drones destroying armored vehicles in a warehouse with the doors open, including a prized Russian 'Terminator' tank.
Charles Spencer shared an 'achingly beautiful' photo of Princess Diana's resting place at his Althorp family home in Northamptonshire. Read more...