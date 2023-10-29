Jaden Ivey hits from way downtown

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi responded to an early lead in Game 1 of the World Series by striking out the side in a shutdown inning. For the first time this October, Big Game Nate couldn't keep it going. The Texas Rangers right-hander gave up three hits in a span of four batters after striking out four in a row and was on the hook for his first loss after wins in his first four postseason starts this year. Corey Seager's tying two-run homer in the ninth inning left Eovaldi with a no-de