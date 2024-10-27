Jaden Ivey gets the And-1

Allar was replaced by Beau Pribula.
Matt Mills' truck caught fire after he got punted by Conner Jones and he hit the wall.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
The World Series continues with Game 2 on Saturday in Los Angeles.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The former five-star recruit has been fantastic for the Buckeyes so far this season.
Get live updates, highlights, stats and analysis on Saturday's action all day long.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the Spurs sensation is ready to dominate like never before.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
The Rams have been shorthanded on offense most of the season.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.