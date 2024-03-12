Jaden Ivey with a 2 Pt vs. Charlotte Hornets

Homa is the social media gift that keeps on giving.
The former president has been called "commander in cheat" on the links, but now a former adviser is pushing a dubious new story about him.
The couple, who first met as students at Iowa State University, where Purdy played football and Brandt played volleyball, announced their engagement in July 2023
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
The NBA fined Minnesota center Rudy Gobert $100,000 on Sunday, two days after he implied that referee Scott Foster was not calling games fairly and further suggesting that gambling is having a detrimental impact on the outcome of games. The fine is the maximum that the NBA could give under terms of the collective bargaining agreement that went into place last year, matching the $100,000 fine given to then-Philadelphia guard James Harden for his public trade demand last fall. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves’ 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, the so-called money sign that he directed toward Foster.
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
Check out how much money each player earned in China.
Hovland's move gives this county half of the world's top 10 golfers in the current ranking and 10 of the top 30.
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
REGINA — Brad Gushue further cemented his place in Canadian curling history Sunday. He became the first man to skip teams to six national men's championships with a 9-5 win over Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen in Regina. Gushue, third Mark Nichols and lead Geoff Walker won the sixth Briers of their careers and third straight to match records held by Randy Ferbey of Edmonton. Ferbey also claimed six crowns, including four as a skip when Ferbey also three-peated between 2001 and 2003. "This is why I pl
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe picked apart the tape after every game. One thing became abundantly clear to the Maple Leafs head coach in the first round of the 2021 playoffs — if Toronto's forwards wanted to get to the front of Montreal's net, defenceman Joel Edmundson was probably there waiting. And it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience. "He made it miserable," Keefe recalled Monday. "I can't remember how many times you're watching the video back and you think there could be five or six minor p
When NFL teams need a quarterback, it's easy to get caught in runaway hype. But there's a draft warning out there for any franchise paying attention.
HoopsHype does a complete year by year comparison of Michael Jordan and LeBron James from ages 19 through 39, head-to-head style.
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league.
The former collegiate field hockey player said it was "such an honor" to spend time with the Olympic-qualifying athletes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are replacing four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard. Pollard and the Titans agreed Monday to a $24 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday when the NFL's new league year begins. The Titans drafted Tyjae Spears last season. Spears was the backup to Henry.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."
DENVER — Injuries continue to pile up for the Toronto Raptors going into their visit of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., and Chris Boucher will all miss tonight's game. Quickley, who became the Raptors starting point guard after getting traded to the team on Dec. 30, is out with a left-hip flexor strain. Trent, Toronto's starting shooting guard, is dealing with a right groin strain. Boucher, a reserve forward from Montreal, has a right knee contusion. The Rapto
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had a banner day. The 7-foot-4 Purdue senior withstood a physical onslaught from Wisconsin in his home finale, persevered and received a surprise reward: seeing his jersey number, 15, added to the Mackey Arena rafters. Edey played through an injured left leg, finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, became the first Big Ten player with 2,200 points and 1,200 rebounds and led No. 3 Purdue past Wisconsin 78-70 on Sunday. And then the Boilermakers surprised him
The Dodgers' Kiké Hernández struggled for two seasons before Dr. William Meyers discovered he suffered from not one but two sports hernias.