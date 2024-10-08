Jaden Hardy nails it from behind the arc

The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the AFC.
Dan Titus dives into fantasy hoops strategy, rankings, players to target and much more to help you dominate your drafts.
Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis will redshirt for the 2024 season and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The junior will have two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Breaking down Orlando's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The SEC fined Vanderbilt $100,000 and Arkansas $250,000 after upset wins against top-five opponents Alabama and Tennessee, respectively.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
With the rivalry reaching a boiling point, the Padres scored early and often in their 10-2 victory to tie the series.
Memories of last year's playoff exit were fresh in everyone's mind until Harper's blast ignited his team's 7-6 victory to even the series.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
28 drivers were involved in a crash with less than five scheduled laps to go.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
Nick Castellanos walked it off for Philly and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-homer game for San Diego in Sunday's Game 2s.
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
The Division Series continue with the National League Game 2s on Sunday.
Breaking down Minnesota's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.