Jaden Hardy with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

D’Angelo Russell had 28 points and nine assists in his dynamic return from a six-game injury absence, and Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists in the surging Los Angeles Lakers' 122-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Austin Reaves scored 18 points while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt added 16 apiece as the Lakers won for the seventh time in nine games even with little contribution this time from Anthony Davis. The superstar big man had only eight points and nine rebounds while struggling against Toronto’s defense, but Russell and the Lakers' reserves took charge before Davis sealed the win on his only field goal of the second half with 46 seconds to play.
Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. Paul George added 22 points for the Clippers, who have won their last three games after dropping five straight. It was Leonard's seventh straight game with at least 21 points, and he's averaging 31 points during that stretch.
Kyle Lowry played for the first time in more than a month, doing so without starting for the first time in more than a decade. The Miami Heat guard, who had missed his team’s last 15 games with left knee soreness, returned to game action at Orlando on Saturday night — coming off the bench. Lowry — who finished with 12 points and was 3 for 6 from 3-point range — had to play big minutes in part because of the OT game, and in part because Tyler Herro was slowed by food poisoning in-game.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Wendell Carter Jr. had 27 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic bounced back from a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Miami Heat 126-114 in overtime Saturday night. Jimmy Butler scored 38 points for the Heat, including 15 in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter when Miami overcame a 15-point deficit. Butler's 3-pointer at the buzzer of regulation sent the game to overtime. But the Magic outscored Miami 18-6 in the extra session. “Being able to withstand their
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored a career-high 24 points, including 17 points in the fourth quarter, as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied for a 112-108 victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Roddy connected on 7 of 8 shots in the fourth, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 25 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. lead the Mavericks with 23 points, while Jaden Hardy finished with 22. J
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday night. Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio, which shot 54% in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of only a few times in an injury-riddled season. It was Jokic’s 26th triple-double in what could be his third straight MVP season. Jamal Murray added
Joel Embiid made a fade-away jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. “As I dribbled, I knew I had to step back,” Embiid said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that helped the Atlanta Hawks hold off the Washington Wizards 114-107 on Friday night. The Hawks won in Washington for the second time in three days in what could be a preview of a play-in round matchup in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is in eighth place, and the Wizards are a half-game up on Chicago for 10th. The Hawks led by 13 in the fourth quarter, but Washington made a game of it down the stretch.
Dallas Mavericks (34-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (39-26, second in the Western Conference)Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Luka Doncic meet when Memphis takes on Dallas. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.1 points per game and Doncic ranks second in the league averaging 33.0 points per game.The Grizzlies are 7-2 against division opponents. Memphis is second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up o
Mikal Bridges scored 34 points, fellow Brooklyn newcomer Spencer Dinwiddie came up with a final stop and the Nets outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime Friday night. Dinwiddie blocked Mike Conley's 3-point attempt as time expired to give the Nets their fourth victory in five outings. Acquired from Phoenix last month in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns, Bridges has scored 30 or more points in four of his past five games.