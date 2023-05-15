Jacob Rees-Mogg: Protester storms stage during speech to warn of 'fascism'

Reuters

The BelTA state news agency reported that Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko read a message from Lukashenko during an annual ceremony at which young people swear allegiance to the ex-Soviet state's flag. The agency gave no reason for Lukashenko's absence five days after he appeared unwell and skipped parts of commemorations in Moscow marking the Soviet Union's World War Two victory over Germany. Lukashenko also did not speak at an event in Minsk marking the anniversary for the first time in his long presidency.