Jackson Prep Girl's win State Championship

The Canadian Press

This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a