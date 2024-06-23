Jackson Merrill's three-run homer (10)
Jackson Merrill crushes a three-run homer to center field, his 10th of the season, putting the Padres up 3-0 in the 4th inning
Jackson Merrill crushes a three-run homer to center field, his 10th of the season, putting the Padres up 3-0 in the 4th inning
A Mets fan might have taken Wrigley Field rules a little too seriously.
The Yankees slugger will not rise for the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Thankfully, Rosario's helmet flap appeared to take the brunt of the ball's momentum.
Portugal's win puts them through to the knockout stage.
In today's edition: Investigating MJ's 1988 DPOY award, MLB at Rickwood Field, Grand Slam Track, Jell-O shots, and more.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Chase Briscoe has been mentioned as the leading candidate for the No. 19 car in 2025.
Canada said it was "deeply disturbed" by the language against the player, who was harassed after a hard tackle on Argentina star Lionel Messi.
For three minutes, Mr. October laid out in stunning detail what it was like to be a Black player in Alabama in 1967.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the events surrounding the Rickwood Field game between the Giants and Cardinals, as well as sit down with potential first-round draft pick Brody Brecht from the MLB Combine and give this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
McDavid has one more game to force one more game, and perhaps fulfill a legacy everyone saw coming.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Malik Monk is staying in Sacramento.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Haas' new team will be called Haas Factory Team and will also field two Xfinity Series cars.
The trade marks a homecoming for Caruso, who started his career with the franchise, while sending Giddey to Chicago as a young playmaker.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson agreed to a four-year contract extension with the New England Patriots, which could give him a shot at franchise history.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.