Jackson Merrill's three-run home run (22)
Jackson Merrill cracks a three-run home run to right-field, breaking the Padres' rookie RBI record and cutting the deficit to 5-3
Clark is on pace for the most assists ever and the third-most 3-pointers ever.
Henderson made his mark alongside Orioles royalty on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.
Good news for the Dodgers.
Any honest Rookie of the Year debate is over. The entrenchment isn’t helping anyone.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
Emery rushed 10 times for 61 yards in LSU's Week 1 loss to USC.
The Broncos want Surtain on their team for a long time.
Warren’s journey from the children’s cancer ward to the 110,000-seat Big House is the kind of inspiring story that makes college sports so special.
While the eyes of the nation are focused on the high-profile college football matchups this weekend, there are even more important battles unfolding off it.
For now, the suspect is being charged as a juvenile.
Navarro won the last six games of the match. She was the first of three Americans in quarterfinal play at the US Open on Tuesday.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon to give their final predictions ahead of the 2024 NFL season, including awards like MVP and rookies of the year, division winners, Super Bowl champs and more.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to this early-season poll and chat about which teams are ranked too high, too low or just about right. Were the Michigan Wolverines' and Oregon Ducks' wins a bit too close for comfort?
Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR tight end rankings to kick off the fantasy football season.
The Ducks beat Idaho 24-14 as 44.5-point favorites.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
The Seminoles were bullied by Boston College's run game in a 28-13 home loss Monday night.