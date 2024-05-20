Jackson Merrill's RBI single
Jackson Merrill laces an RBI single to right field, scoring Manny Machado to give the Padres a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning
New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz's immediate future as the team's closer is "fluid," according to manager Carlos Mendoza.
Logano started on the pole and never got passed under green.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
After positions 13-30 for the 108th Indianapolis 500 were locked in on Saturday, the first 12 and final three slots will be determined Sunday.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship in Louisville are here.
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.
Fury and Usyk finally fought for all of the heavyweight titles Saturday with the Ukrainian fighter coming out on top.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The atmosphere was electric for Clark's home debut and there were brief flashes from the Fever, but it's clear they've got plenty to work on before they can compete with the WNBA's elite teams.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
Free agency is more than 5 months away, but today's performances will shape this winter's contracts.
Clark and the Fever are still yet to get a win this season.