Jackson Holliday's solo homer (3)
Jackson Holliday swats a solo home run over the right-field fence, opening the scoring for the Orioles 1-0 in the top of the 6th inning
Jackson Holliday swats a solo home run over the right-field fence, opening the scoring for the Orioles 1-0 in the top of the 6th inning
Holliday batted .271 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in Triple-A since being demoted in April.
Jameis Winston will start for the Browns on Saturday.
Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng lost 2-0 to Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner on Tuesday, eliminating the remaining American women from the tournament.
Echikunwoke claimed silver in the women's hammer throw.
Hocker chased down the competition on the final stretch to claim gold.
The 49ers and Aiyuk couldn't agree to a new contract extension.
Team USA's Wettstein finishes sixth in a thrilling final at Place de la Concorde.
Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.
The deal is reportedly worth over $1 million a year for five years.
In one of the poorest countries in the world, running has become the pathway to a better life.
Judon made it known earlier in the camp that he was unhappy with his contract and wanted to have it be restructured.
Surfers waited after time ran out for judges to score the decisive final ride that ensured Marks' victory.
If you needed more proof of just how iconic Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikeç has become during these 2024 Paris Olympics, look no further than Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis.
Allman's throw of 69.50 was almost two meters better than anyone else in the field.
The NFL's new kickoffs debuted last week in the Hall of Fame Game.
The Chiefs kicker became well known for some controversial comments this offseason.
Much like their entire Olympics, Team USA started slow but finished strong, and will go home with a medal.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Giants main takeaway from today's multiple scuffles? Don't let your quarterback get involved in any fights.
Which NFL teams have yet to name their Week 1 starting quarterback?