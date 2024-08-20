Jackson Holliday's RBI groundout
Jackson Holliday grounds out to first, plating Ramón Urías, cutting the Orioles' deficit to 3-1 in the top of the 5th inning
Holliday batted .271 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in Triple-A since being demoted in April.
Freeman injured the middle finger on his right hand while fielding a ground ball on Saturday.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their updated quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their tight end rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
On paper, the SEC has as many as seven teams with realistic playoff hopes. It's more likely the league will send four or five to the playoff, so who will be left out?
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
When Banchero looked around at the landscape of the East, he sees a Magic team that should be in the mix with the likes of Boston, Philadelphia and other top-tier teams.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Claypool is looking for his fifth team in three years.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Here's what to watch for, and why each fight matters, on the UFC 305 pay-per-view in Perth, Australia.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
It's the dawn of a new era in college football.