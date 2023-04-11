Jackson Garbage Vote

The Telegraph

King Charles, it has been reported, has a “10-year plan”. Apart from making him sound like Stalin, the plan apparently involves being King for 10 years, before handing over to William. As if he would. As Melvyn Douglas says to Soviet Commissar Greta Garbo in the 1939 film Ninotchka, “I’ve been admiring your five-year plan for the last 15 years.”