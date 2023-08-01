Jackson County homeowners find relief as deadline passes for assessment appeals

The Canadian Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup. But the world's all-time leading scorer sounded a warning after the Olympic champion's tournament-ending 4-0 loss to Australia on Monday. "Look we've been battling our federation for support but I can't put this on (Canada Soccer). There's 23 players out there and staff and we didn't get it done tonight." she said.