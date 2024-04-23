Jackson Chourio's diving catch
Jackson Chourio makes a fantastic diving catch to retire Oneil Cruz in the 4th inning
The Houston Texans unveiled a bold shift in their look on Tuesday with new uniforms, with their alternate and Color Rush looks getting big changes.
EDMONTON — The in-house decibel meter shot past 100 throughout the game. More than 1,150 hats — 14 bags full — were collected after Zach Hyman scored his third goal of the game. Just another raucous playoff night at Edmonton's Rogers Place, right? Not quite. The Oilers announced a sellout crowd for their 7-4 win over Los Angeles on Monday that opened a first-round playoff series with the Kings. Unoccupied seats, however, were noticeable throughout the arena. There was an entire row that was empt
Reid's deal reportedly runs through 2029 and makes him the highest-paid coach in the NFL.
After four hours and a close call with a tug boat, two Manasquan, New Jersey-based fishermen landed a 718-pound giant bluefin tuna.
The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Jets are sending Wilson and a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the trade in which the Jets are parting ways with Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, af
Tom Brady presented Novak with the Sportsman of the Year award, marking the Serbian’s fifth time receiving the honor.
The Broncos may have committed the greatest fashion faux pas there is: being boring.
An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Jamal Murray's game-winner against the Lakers.
This list is updated through the 2024 RBC Heritage.
You don't see an ejection like this every day.
In his final 2024 NFL mock draft, USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis outlines the first-round landing spots for six quarterbacks.
BOSTON — Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre took a lob pass from Max Domi and moved in alone on Linus Ullmark before making a move to the forehand with 7:54 left in regulation time to give the Leafs their first lead against the Bruins in the last six games — including four in the regular season. The goal was the first for Matthew
Erik Jones will not compete in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday. Corey Heim, the organization’s reserve driver, will pilot the No. 43 Toyota in the Würth 400, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). RELATED: Jones, Wallace, Hamlin crash out at Talladega […]
It's not the first time Nikola Jokic's brothers Strahinja and Nemanja have been involved in an altercation in the stands during an NBA game. Last night they took a step further when Strahinja threw a punch at a fan following the crazy Nuggets' ...
The Minnesota Vikings need a quarterback in this draft. That much is easy to see. The hard part is picking the right one — and determining what it's worth to them to get him. With this top-flight class — featuring Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy — the Vikings are poised to set up their future with the 11th and 23rd overall picks that could be packaged together for a move into the top five. But they realize, no matter how well set up they are for a rookie with a quart
It's been a rough start to 2024 for several MLB stars. Could the baseball be playing a role? What's the best way to overcome so many pitcher injuries?
WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, a two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces, and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller are ending their marriage.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is expected to look at the Monday incident involving Aaron Boone, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt and a fan sitting behind the Yankees dugout, a source told the New York Daily News. The source, granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, said that it is standard for the league to review “all ejections and unusual on-field circumstances.” They added ...
DENVER (AP) — The NBA and Denver police are looking into an incident in which a man reported to be one of the brothers of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after the team’s buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs. In videos shared by TMZ and other outlets, the man is seen climbing over seats to confront another person at Ball Arena, who he then punches in the face. TMZ said the altercation happened on Monday night just after the Nugget