Jackson: 'I care deeply about the rule of law'

STORY: Jackson, nominated to become the first Black woman to serve on the nation's top judicial body, has served since last year as a federal appellate judge after eight years as a federal district court judge.

She told the committee she is an impartial and independent jurist.

“I care deeply about the rule of law, and I know that in order for us to have a functioning society we have to have people being held accountable for committing crimes, but we have to do so fairly under our constitution,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she thought it "very beneficial" to have worked as a defense lawyer before becoming a judge in part because she learned how to talk to the defendants and ensure they understand what is happening in court.