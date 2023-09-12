Jackknifed semi reported on Gratiot entrance ramp from southbound I-75
A jackknifed semi was reported on the I-75 exit ramp to Gratiot in Downtown Detroit.
A jackknifed semi was reported on the I-75 exit ramp to Gratiot in Downtown Detroit.
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said one thing stood out to him while the former president's mug shot and fingerprints were being taken.
It’s one of the most notorious Howard Stern interviews ever, and that’s really saying something
White House staff cuts off Joe Biden mid-sentence and abruptly ends news conferenceReuters
Judge sobs and spares 93-year-old man from jail after hearing reason behind his crimeCaught in Providence
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are among 50 people to have written letters of support for convicted rapist Masterson ahead of his sentencing trial
A photo from July 14, 2006, shows Bush and his wife dining with Putin at the Constantine Palace, where Prigozhin was seen serving a drink.
Kate Winslet debuted her latest movie, “Lee,” to instant Oscar buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Oscar winner produced the film and stars as the famed World War II photographer and journalist Lee Miller. In a new Vogue cover story, Winslet details the years-long journey it took to get a movie made about …
Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. Again?
WASHINGTON (AP) — During her husband’s 1992 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton observed that “our lives are a mixture of different roles” and said most people are trying to find the right balance. “For me, that balance is family, work and service,” she said. Clinton juggled those roles — and more — during eight years as first lady in the White House. She's returning Tuesday for her first public appearance in the building since the Obama years to indulge her love for the arts. In her White Ho
The supermodel wore a semisheer lace dress that revealed a sexy hint of skin.
She also made herself look six feet tall with one simple styling hack.
A drone attack on the Kresty airbase last month left several military transport aircraft destroyed, prompting Russia to explore alternative defenses.
A former youth worker with Alberta Child and Family Services is on trial in Calgary, accused of having a years-long sexual relationship with a boy she met when he was 14 years old and living in a secure residential facility for troubled teens.Beverly Allard, 65, faces a charge of sexual exploitation. Her trial got underway Monday before Court of King's Bench Justice Lisa Silver.That charge, different from sexual assault, alleges Allard was in a position of trust or authority over the complainant
Duchess of Sussex is expected to be at closing ceremony of Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany
Trump claimed that the destruction of the World Trade Center of 9/11 left one of his buildings as the tallest in the area.
The news that North Korea has modified an ageing Russian diesel submarine to fire nuclear weapons has been met with some mirth amongst the underwater community. The boat’s hull form now resembles a child’s drawing of a submarine, and it “will handle like a pig, dived or surfaced” according to my submariner friends.
The Princess of Wales also changed her hair around this time last year
The former New Jersey governor put his 2024 presidential rival on blast.
Ken Buck, a conservative representative from Colorado, called out Greene for her relentless push to impeach President Joe Biden.
CNN's Anderson Cooper had a funny reaction to hearing former President Donald Trump play "The Phantom of the Opera" at a rally.