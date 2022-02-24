Jackie Siegel Is Back to Complete Her 90,000 Sq.-Ft. Florida Home in Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes
CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to
CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night
CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span
CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent
An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule
Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video
BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl
A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60
METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t
MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecut
DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr
WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid is back atop the NHL scoring race after putting up a goal and two assists Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2, extending their win streak to five straight. McDavid has 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) on the season, two ahead of teammate Leon Draisatl, who picked up one assist against the Jets. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton (28-18-3) while Tyson Barrie contributed a pair of assists. Winnipeg (22-19-8) sc
Marie-Philip Poulin has no plans to join the ECHL after leading Canada's women's hockey team to a gold medal in Beijing. Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, Thursday as Canada beat the United States in the championship game. Marc-Andre Bergeron, general manager of the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions, told the newspaper Le Nouvelliste on Friday that he was interested in signing Canada's captain. Momentum Hockey, the agency that represents Poulin, quickly shot down the idea, releasing a s