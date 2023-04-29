Jack Suwinski's grand slam (6)
Jack Suwinski crushes a grand slam to right-center field to extend the Pirates' lead over the Nationals to 12-0 in the top of the 6th
The Toronto Maple Leafs keep missing opportunities to eliminate opponents at a rate that is becoming difficult to fathom.
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
Reaction to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis not being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday.
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
Tennis has always loved a teenage wunderkind, from Jennifer Capriati in the 1990s to Emma Raducanu in the 2020s. But stunning early success can store up problems down the track, as the former Canadian prodigy Eugenie Bouchard is well-placed to confirm.
L.A. Clipper Kawhi Leonard first met his girlfriend Kishele Shipley in college
The Jets coach said he was "disappointed and disgusted" by his team's pushback against the Golden Knights, an issue that he said goes back months.
Insider's writer, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, went to the Yankees Inside Experience to go on the field, watch spring training, and meet players.
The former pageant winner is a top 12 finalist in this year's SI Swim Search. She married pro golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022. The couple met at the 2015 Masters.
TORONTO — A slumping Daulton Varsho delivered a much-needed walk-off extra-inning hit. Still, starter Kevin Gausman and the pitching staff continued to carry the Toronto Blue Jays to one of their best starts in club history. Behind Gausman's career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings, the Blue Jays squeezed out a 1-0 victory after Varsho's drive to right centre field with none out and the bases loaded in the 10th inning on Saturday. The victory extended the Blue Jays' (18-9) win streak to six ga
The Raptors have reportedly cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach, notably approaching WNBA Coach of the Year Becky Hammon, among others.
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday. The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The CFL's salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over. Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa's penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged th
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said his sensational pole lap for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix felt particularly sweet coming in a week in which he has had to deal with “rumours and pressure” after being linked with Mercedes as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The team that posted the best regular-season record in NHL history, facing a team that needed to fight and claw all the way to the end just to get into the playoffs. On paper, it was a mismatch. On the ice, it's going to Game 7. The wild-card Florida Panthers — by prevailing in an absolutely bonkers third period — fended off elimination for the second time and sent the mighty Boston Bruins into a winner-take-all game. Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Eetu Luostarinen put Florid
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness was the target of some criticism by his players after the Winnipeg Jets had exit meetings Saturday and packed their bags for the off-season. Veteran forward Blake Wheeler told reporters he didn’t like the assessment Bowness gave media after the Jets were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs with a 4-1 loss in Game 5 Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. “I think he could have been honest with us,” Wheeler said. “We could have had those discussio
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Friday while the team waiting results of testing on his right hip. Judge exited the series opener Thursday at Texas because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in is first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his AL season record 62nd homer there last October. “He just said he woke up, felt better today. So hopefully that's
Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons was beside himself after the Eagles traded up to draft Jalen Carter at No. 9.
Exclusive interview: Mysterio details his hopes for the upcoming WWE draft as he moves forward with the memory of Eddie Guerrero
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each second- and third-round pick from Day 2 of the NFL Draft.