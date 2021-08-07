Jack Mayfield's solo dinger
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jack Mayfield hammers a solo home run to center field for his 7th of the season, tying the game at 2 in the 6th
Jack Mayfield hammers a solo home run to center field for his 7th of the season, tying the game at 2 in the 6th
Canada's medal count at the Tokyo Olympics is up to 23, the highest it's ever been at a non-boycotted Summer Games.
The Raptors have completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Heat in exchange for franchise icon Kyle Lowry.
A massive nine-run outburst in the fifth inning sent the Blue Jays in flight to a significant victory in the opener of their crucial four-game set against the Boston Red Sox.
Kevin Durant scored 29, leading the U.S. men to their fourth straight Olympic gold medal.
The native of Burnaby, B.C., was asked after the game if it was her last wearing the red Maple Leaf.
It's going to be exceedingly difficult for Nurse to continue to meet the expectations tied to such a hefty price tag when it kicks in next season.
Kawhi Leonard will remain in Los Angeles.
NBC Universo showed the United States receive their bronze medals and then immediately cut from the medal ceremony.
Kevin Durant is staying with the Nets.
One of the best players in baseball may be changing positions.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
Canada has claimed Olympic gold in women's football after a dramatic penalty shootout versus Sweden.
Despite some uncertainty around the roster moving forward, having Masai Ujiri back removes a significant question mark hanging over the franchise.
Khem Birch didn't even entertain offers from other franchises. He wanted to be a Raptor and that's it.
Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.
The Bills are locking up their star quarterback.
Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner know each other better than almost anyone in the world. That's an important trait when it comes artistic swimming.
Katie Vincent is entering her first Olympic Games and will be sure to soak up advice from teammates who have been there before.
Canada's Moh Ahmed has won a silver medal with a gutsy effort in the men's 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.
These Aussie Olympians simply refuse to stop partying, and the flight home for the men's rugby sevens team was apparently a messy one.