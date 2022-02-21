Jack Harlow returns 2 years later & NIGO drops runway track with Kid Cudi

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f