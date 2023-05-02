Jack Harlow Leaves a Free Copy of His New Album at Hair Salon in Kentucky

American rapper Jack Harlow left a free copy of his new album, Jackman, outside a hair salon in his hometown Louisville, Kentucky, to promote its release on April 28.

Harlow posted on Instagram saying he was placing CDs containing the new album along Bardstown Road for his fans to find.

CCTV footage from Under The Dryer Salon and Spa shows Harlow photograph the CD on a table outside the salon, with his friend calling it “the most photogenic spot of the night.”

Salon owner Frances Abney told Storyful she was at home when she started getting messages from friends saying the rapper posted a photo of the shop window and table.

“I live about 30 minutes from my shop so I called my neighbor [and] friend Holly upstairs and she snagged the CD for me,” Abney said.

“Then I thought I should look back through my ring footage. My camera caught the whole thing! Jack Harlow at my front door.” Credit: Under The Dryer Salon and Spa via Storyful