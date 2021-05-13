Jack Flaherty K's six Brewers
Jack Flaherty strikes out six Brewers over six shutout innings, in his dominant start against Milwaukee
HAMILTON — CPL champion Forge FC has signed veteran defender Dejan Jakovic. The 35-year-old centre back will replace fellow Canadian international David Edgar, who retired at the end of last year and is now a Forge assistant coach. Jakovic spent the last three season with Los Angeles FC but was out of contract after the 2020 campaign. He also played five seasons (2009-13) with D.C. United in Major League Soccer. Between his MLS stints, he spent three seasons (2014-16) with the Shimizu S-Pulse in Japan and the 2017 season with the New York Cosmos in the North American Soccer League. He started his pro career in 2008 with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia after playing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “Dejan is a proven player with vast experience at the club level and internationally representing Canada,” Forge FC director of football Costa Smyrniotis said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing in a Canadian player with his background and leadership qualities to Hamilton and into our league.” Jakovic, who grew up in Toronto, has 41 caps for Canada including three as captain. Forge is currently unable to train as a team due to pandemic-related restrictions. The club was allowed to have groups of 10 people at Tim Hortons Field at any given time, but couldn't practice as a team because it wasn't on the high-performance exempt list. Under the current stay at home order in Ontario, players aren't allowed at the stadium at all so are essentially working out at home by themselves. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
Canada will open this summer's Gold Cup in Kansas City with games against Martinique, a qualifier and the United States.CONCACAF announced Thursday the schedule for its championship tournament, which features a new preliminary stage. The 16th edition of the Gold Cup will be played in 11 stadiums across eight cities from July 2 to Aug. 1.The Canadian men, ranked 70th in the world, will open Group B play July 11 against Martinique, which is unranked because it is not a member of FIFA, before facing a team from the preliminary qualifying competition on July 15 and the 20th-ranked Americans on July 18. All three games are at Children's Mercy Park.Should Canada move on, it will face one of No. 45 Jamaica, No. 50 Costa Rica, No. 136 Suriname and a qualifier.The Group B winner advances to face the Group C runner-up in the quarterfinals while the Group B runner-up meets the Group C winner.It will be a busy summer for the Canadian men, who already face World Cup qualifying matches June 5 and 8 against No. 205 Aruba and Suriname, respectively, and a potential second-round playoff series June 12-15.The Gold Cup's preliminary round, scheduled for July 2-6 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., features 12 teams that qualified through the CONCACAF Nations League. Three will advance to complete the 16-team group stage, which includes World Cup host Qatar as an invitational side.The group stage runs July 10-20 with the knockout stage going July 24 to Aug. 1.The confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will play host to quarterfinal doubleheaders on July 24 and 25.The semifinals will be played July 29 in NRG Stadium in Houston and the new Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The final set for Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.Mexico, the top-ranked team in CONCACAF at No. 11, is defending champion.---Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterThis report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will avoid the injured list after leaving Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a left ankle injury. X-rays on Acuña's ankle were negative. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña is day to day. Acuña, who led off the game with his 12th homer, the most in the major leagues, suffered the injury when trying to beat out a grounder to third base in the seventh. “Those are scary moments for players, especially when they’ve got the torque and force he's running with," Snitker said. Acuña was initially ruled safe by first base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuña hopped down the right field line before collapsing onto the outfield grass. After being checked by a trainer on the field, Acuña was able to walk back to the dugout. Acuña was the second Braves outfielder to leave the game. Cristian Pache will be placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness. Pache also was hurt trying to run out a grounder in the second inning. Snitker said Ender Inciarte, who has been out since April 17 with a left hamstring strain, will come off the IL. “We can bring him off the rehab assignment and let him play,” Snitker said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Thursday to end a four-game slide. Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1. Corbin (2-3) allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine. Since allowing 15 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings over his first two starts, Corbin is 2-1 with 3.00 ERA over five outings and has reduced his season ERA from 21.32 to 6.19. The Phillies put multiple players on base just once after the first inning, when they opened the eighth with a double and a walk. Jean Segura flew out against Tanner Rainey before Daniel Hudson entered. The reliever struck out Bryce Harper to the delight of Washington fans who booed the former National and 2015 NL MVP throughout the series. Rhys Hoskins then grounded out to end the threat. Harper, who signed a $330 million, 13-year contract with Philadelphia in 2019 after playing his first seven seasons with the Nationals, went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts. The Nationals scored a combined four runs in the first two games of the series, then matched the total in the first inning against Zach Eflin (2-2). Schwarber ripped a two-run blast into the left seats, and after Starlin Castro walked, struggling first baseman Josh Bell drilled Eflin's pitch three rows deep into the second deck in right field. Washington didn’t get another runner past first until the sixth, when Castro delivered an RBI double. Eflin allowed five runs on seven hits in six innings while striking out nine. He has pitched at least six innings in each of his eight starts this season. Castro extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Philadelphia scored its only run on Andrew McCutchen’s steal of home in the first. Corbin attempted to pick off Harper, but McCutchen broke for the plate and beat Bell’s high throw. TRAINER’S ROOM Phillies: Philadelphia placed C J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-related injured list and recalled C Rafael Marchán from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. … SS Didi Gregorius, who left Wednesday’s game with right elbow stiffness, was out of the lineup. Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder inflammation) will not be activated from the injured list until he throws another simulated game or makes a minor league rehab appearance. Strasburg was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday. UP NEXT Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.18 ERA), who is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his last two starts, gets the ball as Philadelphia begins a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. Nationals: Washington begins a three-game series at Arizona. RHP Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33) is 7-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 10 career starts against the Diamondbacks. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Stevens, The Associated Press