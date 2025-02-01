Jack Bech reacts to emotional game-winning TD; being named MVP
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech speaks following his emotional game-winning touchdown and reacts to being named the MVP of the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
Tiger Bech played wide receiver at Princeton and was one of 14 people killed in the early hours of New Year's Day.
