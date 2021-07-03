Jace Peterson's RBI double

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Beverley was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Saturday after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play. Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their b