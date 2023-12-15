Jabari Walker throws it down!
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new career-high and franchise record with 64 points against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, but the game was marred by a dispute over the game ball.
Reports claim that Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson turned down a two-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Warriors. What is he worth?
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Draymond Green getting ejected for a flagrant foul on Jusuf Nurkic.
The Warriors are sticking with Draymond Green after he was suspended indefinitely by the NBA after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game.
Charles Barkley reacts to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension following an on-court altercation earlier this week with Jusuf Nurkić.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection. The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately. “He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the league said. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/h
December 15 marks the unofficial beginning of trade season in the NBA. That's because it is the first day most of last offseason's free agents can finally be traded. It's also when teams have more flexibility toward aggregating multiple ...
Spurs mount a late rally but come up short as Anthony Davis scores 37 points in Lakers' 122-119 victory.
Thomas Bryant and Jamal Cain haven’t been in the Heat’s rotation lately, but they made the most of rare opportunities to play extended minutes on Wednesday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a franchise-record 64 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks outscore the Indiana Pacers 140-126 on Wednesday night, with Antetokounmpo then at the center of a post-game confrontation over the game ball. Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo’s previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 victory over Washington in January 2023.
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star's 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted the hourglass emoji a couple times, the last on Monday with “return soon” followed by that emoji with the number of days and games left until he plays again for the Grizzlies. Morant will speak to reporters Friday morning after a shootaround in Memphis.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Atlanta Hawks 135-128 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak. O.G. Anunoby added 22 points for the Raptors in the opener of a two-game home set against the Hawks. Former Hawks guard Dennis Schroder scored 17 points, and Jakob Poeltl had 15 points and matched a season high with 13 rebounds. Trae Young scored 35 points and matched a season high with 17 assists,
Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.
MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Bulls had a start the likes of which the franchise hadn't seen since the Michael Jordan era on Thursday night. The Bulls jumped out to a 33-8 lead in Miami — the team's biggest first-quarter lead in nearly 27 years. Chicago made 13 of its first 17 shots. The last time Chicago had a bigger first-quarter lead was Jan. 31, 1997, at Golden State. Jordan made a jumper late in the opening period to give the Bulls a 27-point edge at 35-8. Chicago went on to win that game 115-92
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Off Broadway and right off Broad Street, Daryl Morey composed an offbeat kind of basketball roster. Bird, Magic, even Phil Jackson made the cut, only in Morey’s world they are 6-inch Lilliputians, rather than giants in NBA history. Yes, the team is even led by Michael Jordan. Just not THAT Michael Jordan, a running gag in an absurdist musical comedy orchestrated in large part by Morey. The team president of the Philadelphia 76ers, Morey grew up considering a career in musical
According to a recent report, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine would like to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James didn't get the same break as his Los Angeles Lakers teammates after they won the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. The superstar went back to LA from Las Vegas on Sunday to watch his oldest son, Bronny James, make his collegiate debut for Southern California nearly five months after going into cardiac arrest during a workout. The Lakers had another day off before returning to the regular season with a 127-125 loss at Dallas on Tuesday night. James didn't miss a bea
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — George McGinnis, a Hall of Fame forward who was a two-time ABA champion and three-time All-Star in the NBA and ABA, died Thursday. He was 73. The Indiana Pacers said he died early Thursday morning following complications from a cardiac arrest suffered last week at his home. McGinnis also struggled to walk in recent years after undergoing multiple back surgeries because of a hereditary condition. His uniquely deep, deliberate voice, warm personality and passion for the sport h
Naz Reid score 19 of his season-high 27 points in the first half, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves shook off an early 15-point deficit to beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 119-101 on Thursday night. The Wolves (18-5) took the lead for good midway through the third period and led by as many as 22. Minnesota was coming off a 121-107 loss at New Orleans on Monday.