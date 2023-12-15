Jabari Walker throws it down!

Associated Press

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star's 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted the hourglass emoji a couple times, the last on Monday with “return soon” followed by that emoji with the number of days and games left until he plays again for the Grizzlies. Morant will speak to reporters Friday morning after a shootaround in Memphis.