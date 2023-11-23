Jabari Walker rises up and throws it down

TORONTO — Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month. The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium's lower bowl on Tuesday. Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out. The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26. That amount includes 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three m
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday night, telling fans to stop booing former Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. “Excuse me for a second,” Popovich said, silencing the crowd late in the first half. “Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.” Leonard has been jeered by Spurs fans since he demanded a t
Tim Peel, the former NHL ref whose career ended early over a hot-mic incident in 2021, got into it with some prominent hockey media figures this week.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
Though the future Hall of Famer seems to be coming to terms with life after hockey, there’s "a big part" of him that wishes he was still lacing them up.
Britain will take on Serbia in the quarter-finals in Malaga on Thursday.
The 38-year-old signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in August.
Drew Brees revealed Tuesday that, just three years after retiring from the NFL, he is no longer able to throw with his right arm.
American Thanksgiving is a milestone on the NHL calendar that goes a long way in determining whether or not a team will make the playoffs.
The handwritten sign taped to the arena door said "Girls dressing room."But once the four female players took a look inside, they could only laugh. Only about four-by-eight feet in size, the room had no sink, no plumbing fixtures and not a single hook to hang a coat or towel. Instead of a bench, there were a few plastic chairs. Where there would usually be a rubber floor to protect players' skates, there was only bare concrete, stained a rust-coloured brown. "It was essentially a broom closet wi
The Sabres rookie has blown away expectations, and his dazzling first career goal won't be putting a damper on those anytime soon.
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Who are the hottest players in the league at any given moment? To determine that, we're introducing HoopsHype's Form Rating metric. This advanced metric takes into account each player's overall rating in the previous 15 days to identify the most ...
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul's return to Phoenix ended in the second quarter on Wednesday night after the 12-time All-Star was ejected by his old nemesis: referee Scott Foster. The Golden State Warriors guard and Foster have a long, acrimonious history, with the point guard complaining about Foster's officiating for years. The 38-year-old Paul — playing in Phoenix for the first time since being traded from the Suns during the offseason — was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter afte
TORONTO — A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal. Canada lost 3-2 on the night with Jamaica winning the series on the away goals rule with the aggregate score knotted at 4-4. A win and Canada would have earned a berth in the Nations League final four and, more importantly, a berth in next year's Copa America. Now the Canadi
It’s clear that McIlroy wants to concentrate on doing what he does best rather than be bogged down in meetings.
Friendship bracelets are traded amongst Taylor Swift fans at her Eras Tour performances
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday
After a week of voting for the 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards Supercharged by Worldwide Express, the votes have been tallied and the results are in. Fans were given the opportunity to vote for an array of categories including Best Race, Best Paint Scheme, Crew Chief of the Year, Most Improved and Most Dominant Performance. […]