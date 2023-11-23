Jabari Walker rises up and throws it down

CBC

The handwritten sign taped to the arena door said "Girls dressing room."But once the four female players took a look inside, they could only laugh. Only about four-by-eight feet in size, the room had no sink, no plumbing fixtures and not a single hook to hang a coat or towel. Instead of a bench, there were a few plastic chairs. Where there would usually be a rubber floor to protect players' skates, there was only bare concrete, stained a rust-coloured brown. "It was essentially a broom closet wi