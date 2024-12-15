Jabari Smith Jr. sends the shot away

Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
The 49ers were thin at linebacker on Thursday night due to a weird situation.
LaFleur was critical of the security at Ford Field for allowing the fan to get near the Packers' sideline before the game.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Fantasy football managers will need all the help they can get in Week 15, so Scott Pianowski has some under-rostered options that could do just that.
Dominate your Week 15 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
The NFC West rivals square off in a game with playoff ramifications, in both fantasy and reality.
Here are a dozen plays that shaped the 2024 College Playoff field, plays that could well have resulted in a very different field than we have right now.
Oregon and Texas are now the co-favorites for the title, while Boise State, Arizona State and Clemson are the long shots.
Sasaki must wait until Jan. 15 to sign with an MLB team, but news about his selection could break unofficially before then.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 15 PPR wide receiver rankings.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman make the case for the Heisman finalists and share their players to watch in the College Football Playoff 1st round matchups.